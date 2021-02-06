Indeed a beautiful and wonderful start to this month. On Feb. 1, 2021 Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni welcomed their second child a baby boy and now pouplar couple. Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child!

It's a boy! Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome their first child

Nakuul shared the first image on social media and announced, "February 3, 2021. This is ❤️ Grateful and sleepy in equal measure.*Ing: @jank_ee & ."

The pic shared by new daddy Nakuul is beautiful beyond words!

In the lovely candid snap, we can see Nakuul and Jankee holding the baby's finger.

Check out the adorable snap below

Nakuul and Jankee's friends congratulated the couple on embarking on a new journey! And blessed the little boy.

From Hina Khan to Kritka Kamra and others

Nakuul and Jankee's maternity photoshoot has left fans in awe!

Nakuul and Jankee's pre-natal bliss can now be seen in their latest photoshoot -- pure bliss and gold. The adorable couple seems to have enjoyed every moment before they embraced parenthood.

Check out the pictures below

In November 2020, Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Paresh, announced that they were expecting their first child together. They announced it at a photoshoot near the poolside, taking everyone by surprise. "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all we're going to have a souvenir for life, and we CANNOT wait," Jankee had written while announcing the pregnancy.

On the other hand, Nakuul shared a reel-kinda video that consisted of a compilation of their photos right from the beginning of their relationship to the picture of the pregnancy kit results and their first maternity photoshoot. He played Ed Sheeran's Perfect along with the video while announcing that their family is expanding.

Congratulations Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh on embracing parenthood.