British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, Downing Street said on Wednesday, April 29.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well," the spokesman said in a surprise announcement, as Symonds was not thought to be due until later in the year.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for coronavirus, which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of Covid-19 but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Health minister Matt Hancock said, "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!."

Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.

Coronavirus in the UK

The coronavirus death toll in the UK stands at 21, 678, health officials have confirmed, with around 161,145 confirmed cases.

The Queen said the UK was "enormously thankful" for the commitment of all those working in science, health and the emergency and public services.

In a message on Instagram, she said: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

The United Kingdom has become the largest contributor to the international coalition to find a coronavirus vaccine after donating £210m in new aid funding.

(With agency inputs)