It's a boy! Bharti Singh welcomes second child, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash say ''Mujhe Laga Ladki Hogi'

Congratulations are in order for comedian-actor Bharti Singh as she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on Friday, December 19. The comedian was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency.

It's a boy! Bharti Singh welcomes second child

As per reports, on Friday, she was scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs. However, her water broke unexpectedly. This prompted an immediate trip to the hospital, where she later delivered her child.

Her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was by her side during the delivery. Limbachiyaa is known for his work as a writer.

The couple already has an elder son named Lakshya, who is also affectionately called Golla by family members. The couple hasn't taken to social media to share an official update yet.

However, it appears that not everyone is aware that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second baby boy. Laughter Chefs Season 3 star Isha Malviya was shocked when paparazzi informed her about the news.

As the contestants of the show posed for paparazzi before entering the shoot venue, the paparazzi told Isha, "Bharti ji ko ladka hua hai (Bharti has welcomed a baby boy)". She replied with a shocked reaction, saying "Hein (What?)", as seen in a video shared by Viral Bhayani. She then asked, "Baby ho gayi uski? (Has she delivered the baby?)".

Isha initially refused to believe the statement and questioned it again, saying, "Nahi... ho gayi kya? (No... has it really happened?)". After realising that the paparazzi might be telling the truth, Isha reacted with excitement but also added, "Mujhe lag nahi raha hai waise (I don't think so, though)".

Isha further mentioned that she would ask her team to confirm whether the news was true. Expressing her disappointment, she said, "But maine pink colour pehna hai, mujhe laga tha ladki hogi (But I was wearing pink; I thought it would be a girl)".

Tejasswi Prakash was also taken by surprise when paparazzi informed her that Bharti had welcomed her second baby. She smiled and congratulated the couple, saying, "Congratulations."

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary reacted with excitement upon hearing the news. Debina exclaimed, "Sahi mein ho gaya (It really happened)", while Gurmeet added, "Wao, congratulations Bharti. Aaj toh celebration hai (Wow, congratulations Bharti. Today calls for a celebration)."

Celebrity couple Bharti and Haarsh had earlier announced their second pregnancy during their family trip to Switzerland. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Bharti wrote, "We are pregnant again.."