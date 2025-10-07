Bharti Singh flaunts baby bump, Haarsh Limbachiyaa hugs Gola as they announce second pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April 2022 and named him Laksh Limbachiyaa, lovingly called Golla. Through their vlogs and podcasts, Bharti and Haarsh have often expressed their wish to have a second child, especially a baby girl.

On October 6, 2025, Bharti and Haarsh took to social media to share the happy news with their fans.

In the adorable announcement post, Haarsh is seen caressing Bharti's baby bump. The couple captioned it, "We are pregnant again ❤️ #blessed #ganpatibappamorya❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon."

Another heartwarming post shows little Golla posing in a T-shirt that reads, "Main bada bhai banne wala hoon." The couple also shared a vlog announcing the news to their family members.

Soon after the official announcement, fans and friends of the couple flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Parineeti Chopra, Divya Agarwal, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Drashti Dhami, Aditi Bhatia, Jamie Lever, Deepika Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Vishal Pandey, among others, extended their best wishes to the soon-to-be parents of two.

Earlier this year, Bharti had addressed rumours about her second pregnancy. The comedian clarified that while she wasn't expecting it at the time, she did plan to expand her family in 2025. During an AMA session, she shared, "No, I am not pregnant yet, but I want to plan in 2025 only, as this is the right time for me to have a second baby. Golla is also 3 years old now. Please pray that we have a daughter or son soon."