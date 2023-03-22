Zeenat Aman who recently made her Instagram debut shared that she won't be taking the usual route like other celebrities and will not share more than 3-4 ad posts in a month as a collaboration. The actor shared the note while talking about her 'second home' which is London.

In a long note, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Oxford Street has changed over the last 45 years, but not nearly as much as I have. I'm in London for a brief visit, and it's been such fun to show the boys my old haunts. Between personal visits and film shoots, the city was a second home of sorts for many years."

"In my twenties I would make a beeline to this street to browse the aisles of Selfridges. I loved their summer fashions, none of which were available in India at the time. So when I found an outfit I liked, I'd buy it in multiple colours! Once my shopping bags were in hand, it would be time for further retail therapy at Harrods. Since I'm on the subject of shopping, I have to say that I've noticed that many Instagram profiles are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs! It's a bit of a pity, but it has helped me decide my own approach to this app."

Despite several requests, she said, "I'm determined to broach these with caution. I do not think I will share more than three or four, clearly labelled, collaborative posts a month, and I will most definitely not copy-paste captions. I have grown to be possessive of this space we are creating and want to retain its integrity. Both for myself and for those who follow my page."

"The weather here is quintessentially grey, but my spirits are high. I send each of you my gratitude and warm wishes. Though I am unable to reply personally, I do read the wonderful comments, messages and suggestions that you leave for me," the 71-year-old concluded.

The fans are loving Zeenat Aman's Instagram account and the stories that the actor shares. One fan wrote, "One thing I didn't expect to happen in 2023 at all is for Zeenat Aman to have the best celebrity Instagram account. That woman is killing it. Each post of hers is so refreshing to read and filled with so much progressive wisdom that can only come with age and reading." [sic]

Love for Zeenat Aman's IG account

Zeenat Aman’s IG handle makes this world seem like a better place. — Jaslein (@jasleinsays) March 21, 2023

zeenat aman is the best thing to happen to Instagram since reels were introduced — strawb33?? (@chickentikku) March 21, 2023

Living for themm stories, I have new fave account on Instagram. #zeenataman pic.twitter.com/Zg1VpqTBIO — Khoya Khoya Chand (@poonameh) March 19, 2023

Zeenat Aman needs to give all these actresses of today a masterclass on Instagram. She’s so chic, well spoken and effortlessly funny. — ? (@ffffffilms) March 21, 2023