After months of speculations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the first time. The couple, who got married in November 2018, were blessed with a baby boy who was born via surrogacy.

Deepika and Ranveer had been planning for a baby for a very long time, even before their marriage. The couple opted for surrogacy since they both were busy with their work commitments and conceiving a child naturally would've put their acting career on halt. They named their child Randeep which is a combination of the couple name's initial letters.

"We are very happy to announce the arrival of our baby boy who was born via surrogacy. The joy of becoming a parent for the first time is unimaginable and we would like to share this joy with each and every one of you who have always been with us with their blessings. We always wanted to start a family and finally the day has come as embark on a new journey of parenthood," Deepika and Ranveer said in a statement.

The couple will soon be posting some pictures of their newborn. They are currently in Mumbai and planning to fly down to Deepika's hometown, Bengaluru with their baby boy to introduce him to his grandparents.

"We have been planning the baby ever since we got into a relationship. We have been dreaming about this moment every single day. My baby boy has my eyes and inherited good looks from his beautiful mother. I always wanted to be a father and now that dream has finally been fulfilled," Ranveer Singh said.

Ranveer also joked that he has asked his costume designer to make quirky outfits for his baby boy and want to attend public events wearing the same outfit and hold a placard with, 'Like Father lIke Son' written on it.

And Deepika has already given nod to Ranveer's unbelievable imagination. In fact, she said that she will join Ranveer and her son's madness and go out with them wearing weird outfits.

(DISCLAIMER: It's an April Fool's Day story and every bit of information mentioned here is false. Happy April Fool's Day.)