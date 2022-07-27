The government has been requested by taxpayers to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns because the deadline is quickly approaching. There are only four days left until July 31 to file your income tax return. The e-filing website's technical issues have drawn a lot of customer complaints. The centre has made it clear that there are no plans to extend this year's ITR filing deadlines.

The government has stated clearly that there are no plans to extend the deadline, according to Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. According to Mr. Bajaj, "So far, there is no consideration of extending the last date of filing." Added he, "Previously, we had more than 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I've instructed my staff to prepare for 1 crore (returns filed on the final day)."

Moreover, the income tax department from its Twitter handle also reiterated that the last date for filing the return is 31 July 2022. It wrote, "Over 3.4 crore ITRs filed till 26th July, 2022 & about 30 lakh ITRs filed on 26th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. FileNow if not filed as yet! Avoid late fee!"

The announcement comes days after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Ministry of Finance received a request for an extension from the All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTPs), an organisation of tax professionals, chartered accountants, and attorneys.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the top organisation for CAs, has stated that it will not appeal to the Finance Ministry for a deadline extension despite pleas for one. In addition to making it clear that it is "not in favour of making any representation for extension of any due date," ICAI encouraged its members not to submit ITRs under any duress on Monday. ITRs have been submitted in excess of 2.8 crore times as of July 20.

Twitter trend on extension

With only four days left until the deadline, the hashtag "#Extend Due Date Immediately" was trending on Twitter due to the numerous requests for an emergency extension. Before the time expires, taxpayers must submit their ITR for the fiscal year 2021–2022 online in order to avoid penalties, fines, and other legal repercussions.