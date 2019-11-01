For those keeping counts of the number of Fox-Marvel projects that were axed post Disney's absorption of 20th Century Fox properties, The X-men spin-off Kitty Pryde movie is also one among them. Unfortunately, Director Tim Miller has confirmed that fans may never get to his version of the mutant who can phase through objects. Earlier last year in February, it was revealed that Miller was brought on to helm the Kity Pryde project, an X-Men spinoff movie codenamed as 143.

The project had high hopes with veteran Marvel comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis penning the script. The news was announced when Miller was already working actively on Terminator: Dark Fate which is now in theaters. But unfortunately, even after wrapping up the entire production duties with the Terminator, the director won't be taking on the Marvel film as his next project. Speaking to Comicbook about his plans for the Kitty Pryde movie, the director openly addressed his doubts over ever getting to work on the project with Marvel Studios in the future.

Miller's love for X-Men

Moreover, it seems like the project has officially been shelved at the moment. "I love the X-Men. I don't expect Marvel to call me and say, 'Come do the X-Men,' so I'm not waiting for that." Miller said. "I was really excited about my Kitty Pryde movie. F**k, I love that movie. It'll never happen now." The last update on the project came from Bendis who confirmed on Twitter (tweet now deleted) earlier this year that he was still working on the script.

However, its possible the project would have been put on a backburner post the Disney-Fox acquisition. Marvel Studios' plans for the X-Men remain uncertain at the moment although even MCU boss Kevin Feige has expressed his interest in exploring the Deadpool Universe. Perhaps, there still may be a possibility for other X-Men to be introduced in the Merc with a mouth franchise - possibly the Fantastic Four as Miller once planned? Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters worldwide (November 1).