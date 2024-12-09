It was a star-studded Sunday evening and a galaxy of stars attended the ITA 2024 awards. TV and B-town celebs amped up the glam quotient as they made head-turning appearances at the award show.

Taapsee Pannu, Mallika Sherawat, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Ashi Singh, Pranali Rathod, Sumbul Touqeer, Shivangi Joshi, Gashmeer Mahajani, Bhavika Sharma, Samridhii Shukla, and Rohit Purohit graced the ITA Awards 2024 red carpet.

Let's take a look at who won what!

Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod bagged the Popular TV awards.

However, it was Harshad Chopda who won the award in the male category. Harshad won the Best Actor ITA award for the fourth time. He flaunted his ITA winner trophies and wrote, "(As an actor) I gave you a character. You all have given me the best possible story (as a person). Thank you."

Popular TV actress- Pranali Rathod (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai).

Iconic TV Personality of the Year- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa).

Best Show (Drama series)- Udne Ki Aasha Best Hindi Channel- Aaj Tak.

Pranali Rathod fans congratulated her for adding her feat to her name. One user wrote, "My whole freaking heart! #PranaliRathod my darling, I couldn't be more proud & happy for you to win this for Akshu, because you lived through her in every way! Akshu will always be special because of you, Huge Congratulations baby (sic)."

Rupali Ganguly penned a long note after winning Popular TV Personality of the Year

She wrote, "TV personality of the year", This trophy is not just a trophy to me it is the embodiment of my gratitude towards the love every viewer gave to me as Anupamaa and made me their family from the 1st day of the show @ashwinkverma wanting to see me getting my due as an actor and choosing to take care of Rudransh while I chased relevance. Rudransh...and all the moments I missed out with him,and the moments he missed his mother while he grew from 3'8" to 5'1". The genius @rajan.shahi.543 .his vision, persistence, integrity, workaholic-ism and obsession for wanting to deliver his best to the audience ... absolutely maverick, master storyteller."

She added, "To the the entire unit and each and every member of the entire team Anupamaa who work day and night relentlessly because of which we actors shine ✨ The writers, Directors, DOP, co-actors, editors, creatives, production and everyone who has given so much to Anupamaa."