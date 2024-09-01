One of the awaited, thrilling and loved franchise Race series is back with the fourth instalment. All the three instalments have worked really well for the producers. The franchise began in 2008 and the first part of the series was directed by Abbas-Mustan and starred Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

In 2013, Saif returned with Race 2 and Deepika Padukone joined him along with John Abraham. But when Saif was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3 (2018), directed by Remo D'Souza. The film tanked at the box-office. And now, Saif is returning to the series with Race 4.

Sidharth Malhotra will join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4 as a leading character.

Instant Bollywood report states, 'Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to join Saif in this action-packed thriller. Sources say that Sidharth, a fan of the Race series, is very interested in being part of the film and has been in discussions with Taurani for a while. "Ramesh Taurani has a team of writers working on the basic story of 'Race 4.' He's also bringing in experienced writers and directors to turn it into a full screenplay. Talks with Sidharth Malhotra are going well, and he may soon be on board alongside Saif Ali Khan," shared a source close to the project.

Netizens react

The new development hasn't gone well with the netizens and they have slammed the makers for roping in Sidharth Malhotra.

A section of netizens were of the view that Saif Ali Khan's return needed a stronger opponent.

Some even slammed Sidharth stating that he is not a good actor.

Although fans were happy with Saif they were left deeply disappointed with Sidharth being part of the coveted franchise.

A user wrote, "Saif is the best racer."

Another mentioned, "When Saif initially signed there was a chance to come out from the flop but now again it's official will be flop!!!!",

The third one wrote, "Sidd is not fit for race series ."

The fourth user said, "Requesting a recasting, another internet user said Akhaye Khanna should be there."

The fifth user said, "Please no Let Saif rule it and not Sid ruin it Sid is a kid, race 4 needs class like Saif's ."