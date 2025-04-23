It has been a few months since the ghastly attack on Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at their home. Now, reflecting back on the whole incident, the 'Nawab of Pataudi' has said that he is grateful for everything he has but has learnt to be more careful when it comes to smart safety features for home.

The takeaway from the attack

Saif Ali Khan added that one must lock doors and block access points in addition to beefing up smart security options. He also added that ever since the attack, he has been surrounded by guards and police personnel which he doesn't appreciate but has to be done.

"My takeaway is that you must lock doors and be careful. We have a lot, and a lot do not. So while I am grateful, we must understand that and be careful. Lock things. Block access points. And smarten up security," the 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' actor told ETimes.

Wasn't his time to go

"It's sad. I never believed in security. Hate to have people around me, but it needs to be there, for a while at least, I guess," he added. Reflecting back on why he survived, Saif confessed that he feels it wasn't his time to go. He added that he is supposed to do more good films and do more charity.

"It wasn't my time to go. Maybe I'm meant to do a few more good films... have some more nice times with family and friends. Do some more charity!" he concluded. Kareena Kapoor in her statement to the police had revealed that when the attack happened, she with the help of the house helps took the kids to safety on the upper floor.

Meanwhile, Saif battled the intruder even after getting stabbed multiple times. It was only with the intervention of another house help that they could lock the intruder in the washroom.