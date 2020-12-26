Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos may not have been able to garner headlines for its reviews but the film certainly grabbed eyebrows for the several controversies it courted. From the four-year long delay in the shoot of the film, Rishi Kapoor lashing out at Basu to Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor's break-up; the film witnessed many hurdles. Amid all this, there was one more aspect which made a lot of noise – Govinda's removal from the film.

Taking about what caused such a long delay, Basu told Mid-Day that they could have finished the film a year before. But, Ranbir Kapoor was busy with the promotion of four other films – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Besharam, Bombay Velvet and Roy. He added that he could have put his foot down and requested Ranbir not to do that but he didn't. He further said that Pritam had also asked for some more time to make the music so he was kind of lost with where and how to balance the film.

There were reports of Govinda been taken in the film but his track was later cut from the final product. This had irked Govinda who had lashed out at the Kapoors and Basu for doing this. Talking about why they had to remove Govinda's track from the film, Basu further said in the interview, "Govindaji did come with us...

"With such delays already with the shoot, if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I couldn't have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa, everything was lined up. I just had to let go of him."

When Govinda had lashed out at Basu and Ranbir Kapoor for shooting despite being ill and later getting to know that his part had been removed, the Kapoor lad had apologized to him. Ranbir had taken the responsibility of the goof-up saying they were not ready with the full-script when Govinda's part was shot and later the film took a different turn.