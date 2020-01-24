The Indian embassy in Beijing issued a travel advisory on Friday, January 24, asking travellers with a history of visit to China to seek medical attention in case of symptoms related to respiratory illness either during or after travel.

In the wake of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus, the State Health Department in a press release said travellers from that part of the world have also been asked to share their travel history with their health care provider.

"If travellers with a history of a visit to Wuhan City, China, from December 1, 2019, have developed symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose, fever with or without breathing difficulty are encouraged to contact on phone number: 080-22208541, 080-22374658 or email ssuidspbanglore@gmail.com or ddssu-hfws@karnataka.gov.in" stated the government release.

READ | Coronavirus Q&A: Everything that you should know

Top health officials, including Health Secretary Jawaid Akthar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, met BBMP health officials and Bengaluru Urban and Rural Surveillance officers on Thursday and reviewed preparedness.

China death toll rises to 26, 800 cases confirmed

The development comes within days after the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus, which has killed at least 26 people in China. At least 800 cases have been confirmed, with 15 or more medical workers infected through human-to-human contact.

The outbreak began at a live animal market in Wuhan. Most cases are in the central China city itself, which has now effectively been placed in quarantine. Flights, trains and local public transport have been halted.