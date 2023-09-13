What should be the monthly salary of a man who put India not just on a world pedestal, but literally right on the moon and made its citizens so proud? After Harsh Goenka's post regarding ISRO chief's monthly salary on social media platform X, the netizens found themselves agreeing and yet divided on the same. Can the achievements and contributions of some individuals always be truly quantified?

Harsh Goenka, industrialist and chairman RPG group, posted, "Chairman of ISRO Somanath's salary is Rs 2.5 lakhs a month. Is it right and fair? Let's understand people like him are motivated by factors beyond money. They do what they do for their passion and dedication to science and research, for national pride to contribute to their country and personal fulfillment in terms of achieving their purpose. I bow my head to dedicated people like him!"

The post went viral and several microbloggers flocked to share their opinions, considering it was the question of the salary of a man they looked up to. Agreeing with the post, one user wrote, "The passion and dedication of men like him cannot be measured in terms of money. Their work goes beyond monetary rewards."

Is it right and fair?

As for the other significant part of the post, "Is it right and fair?" Many ventured to give their varied opinions. "It is not fair at all? He should be getting Rs 25 lakh a month to say the least. Considering regular private company employees and MBAs make Rs 2.5 lakh a month," wrote a user. But many agreed with and understood what Goenka was trying to highlight. "Men like him are not in this profession for money. They are dedicated to science and are passionate about pursuing it."

Unable to read between the lines and interpret, some took a practical view of the situation. "It also depends on other perks like home, car, servants and other non monetary fringes. But yes, he doesn't find money as the biggest motivation. For him, success and nation's pride is the biggest factor." Within less than 48 hours, his post garnered 868.4 k views.

Don't criticize ISRO: say netizens

Regardless of the stance, many users were offended by the comments of the Janata Party criticizing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Goenka slammed the political outfit for their views. Janata Party, while reacting to the post, insinuated that thousands of crores are allocated to the space organization and many are siphoned off the ISRO funds, to which Goenka replied, "It is unfortunate when an able and honest Chairman of ISRO who has brought so much prestige to the nation, is attacked without any substance. ISRO is our national pride and we should all praise Somanath and his team for sacrificing their blood and sweat." Many, again, couldn't agree more.

