Top Telugu film producer Suresh Babu and his production house Ramanaidu Studio have come under the scanner of the Income Tax department, with its officials conducting raids on his residence and offices early on Wednesday morning.

Ramanaidu Studios, which was founded by late D Ramanaidu, is one of India's largest film production companies with over 50 years of contribution to national and regional cinema. The banner had one release - Oh! Baby - this year and is waiting to release Venky Mama and Asuran remake next year. Suresh Babu, the boss of the banner was in for a shock when the IT officials conducted raids on Wednesday.

The buzz in the media is that three teams of IT officials launched raids in Suresh Babu's house and offices. Jalapathy Gudelli, a reporter from the Telugu media tweeted this morning, "IT raids on Ramanaidu Studio and producer Suresh Babu's offices. IT officials today are conducting raids on the office premises of several celebrities and production houses. A simultaneous exercise....."

It is rumoured that the officials sought an explanation on IT returns documents of the last four years. Aakashavaani tweeted, "IT Raids on #RamanaiduStudios 3 IT official teams raided multiple places belongs to Suresh Production this morning Officials seeking explanation on IT returns documents for the last four years and already seized few important documents Raids may continue till evening."