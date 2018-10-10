The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 officials.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others.

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law, and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh Assembly Constituency