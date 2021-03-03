The Income Tax officials carried out searches at over 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune today. Out of these locations, few properties belonged to actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap. Office of Phantom Films, production Company owned by Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl were also searched. The company was dissolved in 2018. The searches have been carried out over alleged tax evasion and fraud.

Searches have also been conducted at the properties linked to other talent management agencies like Kwan Entertainment and Exceed Entertainment. The search teams have been assigned at both the offices and residences of the people involved in these companies. Reports suggest that another search operation has been conducted at the office of Reliance Entertainment too.

Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena had together formed Phantom Films. Under the banner, the celebrated directors made several applause worthy films like - Lootera, Queen, NH10, Ugly, Masaan and many others. The company was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment complaints had surfaced against Vikas Bahl.

Vikramaditya Motwane had told TOI, "Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways. It's been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can't thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years. I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times."

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have worked together in Manmarziyan, which received critical acclaim. Apart from this, the two have again teamed up for Dobaara. Both Anurag and Taapsee have been quite critical of the government and also have been backing the farmers' protest strongly.