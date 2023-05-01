Director Teja needs no introduction among Telugu audiences. He is a senior director who has made some amazing blockbuster hit films in the Telugu film industry. The director was seen interviewing hero Gopichand as part of promotions of the former's upcoming film Ramabanam which is hitting the screens on May 5. Since yesterday, a short video from the interview has been going viral by taking the internet.

In this interview, Teja addressed an issue that has been troubling not just the movie lovers from middle-class families, but filmmakers as well. Cinema is entertainment for the highest number of people across the country. The majority of the highest number are audiences from the middle class and below. Watching a movie in multiplexes is undoubtedly a pocket to the holes as the price of popcorn is two times higher than the ticket price.

Talking about the same, director Teja said, "For me, and many, it is the popcorn prices that stop us from going to the theaters to watch a film. The popcorn prices are so high and that is what is killing the cinema in multiplexes. Many people have complained about the same thing to me earlier. If a family of four has to go to a multiplex to watch a film, they have to spend at least Rs 2000 to 2500 including tickets and refreshments. And when the film disappoints them, they do not feel like coming again as they are not ready to waste the same amount again. I think these prices have the capacity to kill cinema and it needs to be addressed."

Director Harish Shankar, actor Teja Sajja and many others agreed with the statement made by Teja and said it is high time the issue is addressed. Especially when audiences have become smart enough to decide which film to watch and which to avoid, it is important for this issue to be taken seriously in order to increase footfall in the theaters. Also, people should start walking into single screens to bring back their lost glory.