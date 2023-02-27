Akshay Kumar is a reigning star of Bollywood, but of late, 'Khiladi Kumar's films haven't seen golden days at the box office.

One of Bollywood's most anticipated movies this year, Selfiee, hit the big screens on Friday. Directed by Raj Mehta, this comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

After the pandemic, Akshay Kumar's BellBottom was the first major film to release in theatres. However, all his films that were released in theatres in 2022 have failed to record huge numbers. Be Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj were box office debacles. Selfiee was released on February 24, 2023 but made a disappointing opening collection of below ₹3 crore on the first day.

The plot

The film movie dives deep into the dynamics of a celebrity-fan bond, painting an accurate picture of how celebrities always have a good relationship with their fans, and things can always go wrong.

It's a Hindi adaption of a Malayalam hit

All the Mallus out there have probably guessed where we are going with this but for those who don't know, Selfiee is adapted from a 2019 south hit 'Driving Licence'. The movie wowed the audience with its depth and narrative.

A modern twist to the 90s classic - Main Khiladi tu Anari

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi bring back the superhit track 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' with a modern twist in the film. Both the actors will be seen recreating the iconic hook step from the original song, which will surely make you groove. This foot-tapping remix also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in a glamorous avatars.

Netizens react

Netizens took to Twitter and compared Selfiee to the original movie and said that Akshay Kumar failed to impress. While Emraan Hashmi's performance was applaud worthy.

One Twitter user wrote, "Don't watch this 3rd class film in the theatre. Save your money." They added,"Go watch the original South movie Driving Licence because this is times better than this remake."

Review: #Selfiee - 1/2?

Watched dis movie with 3 people in theater for precisely 25 min & 32 scnds; &, I was looking for a brick to break d screen! Thank god, there was no brick around.?

Don't know y i watched this.

1 WORD - THIS MOVIE IS MENTAL ILLNESS ?#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/bE5d24k0Ji — ???? ???? (@yaga_18) February 24, 2023

Finished watching #AkshayKumar & #EmraanHashmi starrer last night - #Selfiee. One word - Dull & Flat.@akshaykumar is total misfit as superstar Vijay because he isn't a superstar in the first place..

Weak screenplay,direction



Will be a disaster at the BO!

1.5/5! #SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/X3FNPWbevs — DUNIYA ? (@cine_ki_duniya) February 24, 2023

#Selfiee is not a normal movie it's an emotion for every #AkshayKumar fan!

I doesn't care the box office collection much because i know every true fans can easily connect to this movie. Lots of love to @akshaykumar sir for giving us a beautiful movie ❤️?#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/oyjrbCN8hx — Shivam #Selfiee This Friday 24th Feb In Cinemas ? (@PredictionSmp) February 26, 2023

Finished watching #Selfiee for 2nd time with 50% occupancy!

Trust me my family along with all public enjoyed the movie. @akshaykumar & @emraanhashmi sir both won our hearts with amazing performance. Thank you @raj_a_mehta sir for making this wonderful movie ?#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/UHyS0lnGs8 — Shivam #Selfiee This Friday 24th Feb In Cinemas ? (@PredictionSmp) February 26, 2023

Bekar picture hai ??? #SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/8JQLSdDR5I — M A S T E R | SRK ?? (@Roninx___) February 24, 2023

#AkshayKumar paisa wasul film hi banaate hein isliye unhein public ka hero kahaa jata hai :- Audience reaction after watching #Selfiee film??#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/lQu1cQPhqg — ༄༒Swєtα?࿐ (@Swetaakkian) February 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar on flop films

Speaking about consecutive flops, Akshay told Aaj Tak, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Akshay added, "It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I am trying to change, that is all I can do)."

He also said that he'd like to tell everyone that when films don't work, the audience must not be blamed. "Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film."

His film with Rohit Shetty "Sooryavanshi" was the first Hindi box office hit post-pandemic.