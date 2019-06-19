It seems like the tides are against the senior Congress legislator and former minister R Roshan Baig, who was once the undisputed leader from Bengaluru's Muslim dominant Shivajinagar area.

Baig who has been suspended by the Congress party on Tuesday, June 18 for his anti-party activities has a very shaky ground beneath him as the disgruntled MLA who had criticized the party leadership for its poor performance in the state and for not granting him a cabinet position.

Shortly after the exit polls for the 2019 elections showcased a huge defeat for Congress in the state, Baig had dropped hints of quitting Congress allegedly to join BJP. He also asked the people from Muslim communities to support the BJP, if the situation arises. But with his name tagged into the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam that has defrauded over 36,000 investors, the BJP has declared Baig persona non grata for his affiliation with the fraudulent firm, meaning that he is no more welcome at the saffron party.

With the Congress against him and the BJP shutting him for his involvement in the scam, the seven-time MLA is at a tight spot. While talking to the media on Wednesday, he slammed the party leaders like Siddaramaiah for his suspension while sticking firm on his ground. He accused the party of adopting double standards over action against rebel leaders.

Baig said that he has not involved in any anti-party activities claiming that he is a worker of Indian National Congress (INC) and not Siddaramaiah's Congress. He further claimed that all his take on the party leadership is based on truth. However, Baig said that he will consult with his colleagues and senior leaders Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil, Mallikarjun Kharge and KH Muniyappa on his next move.

Even though, the Shivajinagar legislator refuted of having any links with IMA or its members, the state revenue minister RV Deshpande had disclosed that IMA director Mansoor Khan had met him in May through Baig for a NOC on Rs 600 crore loan from a bank. In an alleged audio clip, Khan had accused Baig of taking Rs 400 crores from him and not returning it as he did not get a party ticket, which Baig has completely denied.