The managing director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan is reportedly living with his wives and children at Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Media reports said on Tuesday Mansor Khan was spotted in Ras al Khaimah. Khan had left India on June 8 after duping the investors of IMA to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. It is alleged that he left the country after he got to know that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on his tail over the operations of IMA.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths have seized huge assets and important documents pertaining to investments from the residences of Khan's ex-wives. The officials have seized cash and ornaments worth Rs 30 crore. The raids were conducted at the residence of Khan's first wife in Shivajinagar and two other residences in Tilak Nagar of his second and third wives.

While conducting a raid at the IMA jewels showroom at Jayanagar, the SIT sleuths discovered that 90 percent of the gold and jewels were missing from the jewellery and only Rs 20 crore worth of items were recovered from the showroom.