Popular actor Sambhavna Seth, who is quite active on social media and the actor, documents every detail of her life on her YouTube channel. On Friday, December 20, Sambhavna shared an emotional update on social media, revealing that she was pregnant via IVF and had been expecting twins. However, she broke down while informing fans that she had suffered a miscarriage on December 18, marking the end of her first trimester.

She shared the heartbreaking story of her miscarriage after the first trimester, revealing the physical and emotional toll it took on them.

In an emotional video posted on her YouTube channel, the couple opened up about the challenges they faced.

"We've been going through this for a long time, and it has happened again. Sambhavna was pregnant, and this was her third month. Today, we had a scan and planned to share the news with everyone. Everything seemed fine, and we were hopeful that this journey would be successful. The baby's heartbeat was there, but in the latest scan, the doctors couldn't find it)," Avinash revealed.

Sambhavna got teary-eyed and shared she had to take 65 injections over 3 months, which was very painful. "I didn't know I would have to take so many injections. It was very painful. I did everything and took all precautions that were required of me to have this baby."

Earlier today, sharing the loss, the duo wrote, "Life gave us hope and joy for a little one we couldn't wait to meet. But today, I share with a heavy heart that we've faced a miscarriage. The pain is indescribable, but we are holding on to each other and the love around us. Thank you for your understanding and prayers during this time. ~Avinash."

This isn't the first time Sambhavna has tried conceiving via IVF, there have been numerous events when she tried but God had other plans.

Thus miscarriage comes after several failed IVF attempts, making the loss even more devastating.

Sambhavna Seth, a popular television personality, married Avinash Dwivedi in 2016. Over the years, she has been open about her struggles with conceiving and has shared her IVF treatment journey with her fans. Aside from her personal life, Sambhavna has appeared in several films, including (2001), Deewana Main Deewana (2013), and Love Dot Com (2009), showcasing her talent in the entertainment industry. She is also well known for her appearances in reality shows, including Bigg Boss.