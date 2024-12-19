Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite having limited screen time in the multi-starrer film, the actor managed to grab the limelight.

Not many know that Palak is popularly nicknamed the "Bijli Girl." Her song Bijli Bijli became a massive hit in no time.

Apart from her work, Palak often sets Instagram ablaze with her bold and risqué fashion choices.

However, trolling is an inevitable part of celebrity life, and the Gen Z star is no exception. Despite her immense popularity, Palak frequently faces heavy criticism for her sartorial choices.

On Wednesday night, Palak attended an event looking breathtakingly beautiful in a satin pink outfit. The off-shoulder satin gown, which was semi-backless accentuated her figure perfectly. Palak tied her hair in a bun and greeted paparazzi with a smile.

While Palak carried the outfit with grace, netizens criticized her for opting for a bold look.

Many were taken aback by her choice of attire and took to social media to advise her to dress more appropriately for the event. Some even left comments on paparazzi pages, claiming that Palak was resorting to bolder outfits to sustain herself in Bollywood.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user mentioned, "She is beautiful ...but did she wrap herself with a bedsheet .. ..why can't they wear proper."

Another user mentioned, "Has she wrapped a bedsheet around her."

The third one said, "Palak should check this while dressing... Not the right choice."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, rumours are rife that Palak is dating Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Khan. Although they haven't accepted nor denied, the duo are often papped at various events.

Recently, the duo were seen vacating in Maldives.

Palak Tiwari's mother-actor Shweta opens up about her daugther's love life

In a recent interview, Shweta Tiwari spoke about the rumours surrounding her daughter, Palak Tiwari's relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Shweta complained about the constant media attention and reports linking Palak to several boys in the industry. She said her daughter understands the workings of the industry, but these rumours are still concerning.

She added, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times, things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!"