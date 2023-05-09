Karnataka is all set for the much-anticipated polling on May 10, which will decide the fate of 224 constituencies. There are over 52 million eligible voters in the southern state and over 2,600 candidates in the fray. There are some important seats in Bengaluru, which is the hub for IT and BT companies. But many employees working in IT-BT companies complained that they hadn't been given leave in order to exercise their constitutional right on May 10. This warranted an immediate action from Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP.

Bengaluru district electoral officer Tushar Giri Nath on Tuesday warned CEOs of IT-BT companies in the city that they would be booked if they fail to declare a public holiday on Wednesday on account of polling. This order follows multiple complaints from software and biotech engineers.

The BBMP, in a release on Tuesday, stated, "In view of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election scheduled on 10 May, to facilitate voters to cast their votes under the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 section 135(B) 1, grant of paid holiday to the employees on the day of poll is mandatory on Wednesday."

"This applies to every person employed in any business trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishments and entitled to vote at elections to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State shall, on the day of the poll, be granted a holiday," the release added.

The release further stressed that violation of this order by any organisation will attract strict legal action as Representation of People Act 1951 and other relevant laws. Citizens can report such incidents to BBMP by dialing 1950 toll-free number.

Major corporations in the IT sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have declared a public holiday across the state on Wednesday. Similarly, businesses have declared a holiday to millions of employees, comprising techies, ITeS executives, other professionals, start-up employees, MSME staff, garment workers and construction labourers, to encourage them to cast their votes hassle-free.