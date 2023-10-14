The festival of lights, dance and dhamaal is here. The streets in various parts of the country are lit up with vibrant lights for Navratri to welcome Maa Durga.

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a nine-day Hindu festival across nine days. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms.

This year Navratri will commence on October 15 and end on October 24. During these nine days, devotees worship each form of the goddess and perform aarti and puja as per the rituals. Some of them also fast for nine days.

The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the triumph of good over evil, symbolized by the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

This year, Maa Durga's procession will feature an elephant instead of a lion. This divine association with an elephant is believed to usher in abundant rainfall, ensuring a bountiful harvest in the upcoming year.

Let's take a look at nine colours for nine days

Navratri Day 1 – October 15

Orange

Day 2 – October 16

White

Day 3 – October 17

Red

Day 4 – October 18

Royal blue

Day 5 – October 19

Yellow

Day 6 – October 20

Green

Day 7 – October 21

Grey

Day 8 – October 22

Purple

Day 9 – October 23

Peacock green

What is Garba?

People also play garba and dandiya at various Mataji pandals for nine days. There are various garba and dandiya songs that people love to groove to.

Garba is a Gujarati folk dance that is performed in a circle around a centrally lit lamp or an image of the Goddess Durga.

And this year, there is a new song for all the garba fanatics penned by honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's poetry to make a celebratory garba track titled 'Garbo' for everyone to enjoy.

Garbo penned by the Honourable Prime Minister speaks about the festival of Navratri that unites people across states, embracing cultures and traditions. 'Garbo'. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and the music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

Taking to social media, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will..."

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Speaking about the same Jackky said, "Being a part of this remarkable musical project with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride and joy for me and Jjust Music. 'Garbo' is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it's a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that 'Garbo' will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.."

A Garba song penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now been turned into a music video. The video was sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.