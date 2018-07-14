Isuzu Motors India rolled out the 10,000th vehicle from its factory located in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. The Japanese automaker rolled-out a red coloured D-Max V-Cross as its milestone model from India plant.

The manufacturing unit of Isuzu in SriCity went operational from April 2016 and it has been producing the D-Max V-Cross premium pick-up, MU-X full-size family SUV in the passenger vehicles segment and The D-Max S-cab and regular cab models for the commercial segment.

Isuzu Motors India crossed the cumulative sale of 10,000 units in March 2018 which includes the models that were manufactured at Hindustan Motors facility near Chennai till early 2016. The SriCity plant was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu in April 2016 and the company rolled out a V-Cross as the first vehicle. The plant is one of the key manufacturing hubs for Isuzu, globally and has already begun exports to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.