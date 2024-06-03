Esha Singh reached the final of the Women's 25M Pistol, even as Ramita Jindal finished sixth in the Women's 10M Air Rifle on competition Day Two of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich on Monday.

The day, however, belonged to China, as it won the first two gold medals on offer, with Sheng Lihao setting a new world record in the Men's Air Rifle final. Sheng's effort of 254.5 erased Indian Divyansh Singh Panwar's mark of 253.7, set in Cairo earlier this year.

Esha's two-day qualification total of 584, gave her the sixth qualifying spot for Tuesday's final. She shot 291 in the second rapid-fire round on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ramita shot 166.3 to bow out sixth in the Women's Air Rifle final. In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won the title over 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins.

India is being represented by a 23-member Rifle and Pistol squad for the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The top three shooters recently seen in action during the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials, mostly make up the squad. India are participating in all 10 Olympic events.

(With inputs from IANS)