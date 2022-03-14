The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully tested the solid-fuel motor of its small rocket under development, said a senior official.

The official also said the space agency is planning to fly the small rocket -- Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) - during the first half of this year carrying an Indian earth observation satellite.

Speaking to IANS, a senior official of the ISRO said the static test of the solid fuel motor was successfully done at the rocket port in Sriharikota.

The motor was fired for 150 seconds.

The SSLV is being designed to have a carrying capacity of about 500 kg targeting the small satellite launch market.

As a matter of fact, the ISRO is getting orders from foreign parties to launch small satellites.

The first static test of SSLV's solid-fuel motor was unsuccessful as there were some issues with the engine's nozzle.

An official had earlier told IANS that the second test will be with the engine that was kept for the rocket. A new first-stage engine for the rocket has to be built.

The other two stages/engines for the proposed SSLV have been tested earlier, an ISRO official had told IANS.

The 34 meters tall with a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes, the SSLV is a three-stage/engine rocket all powered by solid fuel.