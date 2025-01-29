Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its 100th Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, the GSLV-F15, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The rocket, which lifted off at 6:23 a.m., carried the NVS-02 navigation satellite into space, marking another triumph for the nation's space program. The GSLV-F15 flight was particularly noteworthy as it was the 17th mission of the GSLV and the 11th successful mission utilizing an indigenous cryogenic stage.

This launch also marked the 8th operational flight of GSLV featuring the indigenous Cryogenic stage, and the milestone 100th launch from India's renowned spaceport in Sriharikota. The payload fairing of the GSLV-F15, a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters, was designed to place the NVS-02 satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The NVS-02 is part of the second-generation satellites for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, India's own navigation system.

The NavIC system is designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to regions extending about 1500 km beyond the Indian landmass. The NVS-02 satellite comes with new features such as supporting the L1 frequency band, which will improve its services and reliability. ISRO stated, "The NVS-02 satellite is the second generation of NavIC satellites, featuring a standard I-2K bus platform. It will have a lift-off mass of 2,250 kg, power handling capability of around 3 kW, navigation payload in L1, L5, and S bands, ranging payload in C-band and will be positioned at 111.75 degrees E, replacing IRNSS-1E."

NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 meters and a timing accuracy of better than 40 nanoseconds over the service area. This launch marks a significant leap in the country's technological and scientific advancements in space exploration. The ISRO Chairman expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering support and emphasized the organization's packed schedule, with several missions lined up in the coming months, signaling another busy year for India's space endeavors.

Several students were given the opportunity to witness the historic launch in person, sharing their excitement and pride in being part of the milestone event. The launch was also a testament to India's resolve to control its own positioning systems, a shift in geopolitical priorities since 2013 when the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) was initiated. The NVS-02 satellite will provide support for L1 Band (1575.42 MHz), a frequency used for civilian navigation, L5 Band (1176.45 MHz), a higher-frequency band offering more accurate and secure navigation, and S Band (2492.028 MHz), a frequency used for communication and tracking. It will also transmit signals in the L1, L5, and S bands for wider compatibility and improved accuracy.

The development of NavIC is not just a matter of national pride but also a strategic necessity. Various nations and regional organizations are building satellite-based navigational systems similar to the American GPS (Global Positioning System). These include the Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) of Russia, China's satellite navigation system BeiDou, and the European Union's satellite navigation system Galileo.

The successful launch of the NVS-02 satellite is a significant step towards making India's navigation system more robust and reliable. However, challenges remain, including ensuring that mobiles used in India come with a NavIC facility and overcoming reluctance from big players to make necessary changes in existing hardware design due to cost implications.