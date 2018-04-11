ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization is all set to launch navigation satellite IRNSS-1I Thursday, April 12. The satellite, carried by the PSLV-C41, will blast off the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 4.04 am IST.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-third flight (PSLV-C41) in XL configuration will launch IRNSS-1I Satellite from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," ISRO said in a statement.

The launch will be ISRO's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite for the IRNSS-1A, which was launched July 1, 2013, but was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. After the atomic clocks' failure, ISRO had attempted to send another replacement satellite in the form of IRNSS-1H August 2017, but the mission failed as the heat shield that covered the satellite couldn't separate.

ISRO

The 32-hour countdown for the launch began at 8:04 pm April 10, and ISRO also released a curtain raiser of the same.

What is IRNSS?

IRNSS stands for Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. It is a set of satellites that provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services and works in a similar manner as the GPS.

As of now, there are seven IRNSS satellites in the orbit labeled as 1A to 1G. These satellites are placed in the geosynchronous orbit at a fixed location and travel along with the Earth.

These satellites aid in land, air and marine navigation. They also help in time-keeping and disaster management.

Watch the lift off of the PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I here

ISRO

PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I mission fact file

▪ The IRNSS-1I will be carried by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-41, which will blast off from Sriharikota.

▪ This will be the PSLV's 43rd flight and the 20th flight of PSLV-XL version.

▪ Thursday's launch will be the 32nd launch of the PSLV from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center.

▪ The PSLV will put the satellite into the orbit 19 minutes and 19 seconds after lift-off.

▪ It weighs 1,425 kg at lift-off and will carry two payloads – navigation and ranging.

▪ While the navigation payload will transmit signals and help determine time, position, and velocity, the ranging payload will determine the satellite's frequency range.

▪ The IRNSS-1I's closest point will be 284 km above the Earth and it will be farthest at 20,650 km above the Earth.

▪ Its overall size is measured at 1.58m x 1.5m x 1.5m and has a power of 1,670W.

▪ The IRNSS-1I has been built by a consortium of firms led by Bengaluru-based aerospace firm Alpha Design Technologies in collaboration with ISRO, reported the Economic Times.