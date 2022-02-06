Travellers planning a trip from Israel to Dubai may have to reconsider their arrangements considering the ongoing disagreements between security authorities of the two countries. Israel's security agency Shin Bet and Dubai security authorities are at a stalemate over security arrangements at Dubai International Airport, which might prompt the Israeli airlines to halt operations to the Gulf city in the next few days.

The Shin Bet has expressed concern that it is unable to provide Israeli airlines with necessary security due to the disagreements between the two countries.

"Over the past few months, security disputes have been revealed between the competent bodies in Dubai and the Israeli aviation security system in a way that does not allow for the responsible enactment of security for Israeli aviation," Shin Bet said in a statement.

Re-routing to Abu Dhabi on cards

Israeli authorities are also considering rerouting its airlines to Abu Dhabi. "At the same time, if the flights of Israeli companies are stopped on this route, the possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined," the security agency added.

The Shin Bet said that efforts to find mutual ground to resolve the dispute are underway.

"It should be emphasized that the disputes are [regarding] a security basis that is contrary to the standards used at the airport in Dubai, and do not come from a political or regional basis at all."

According to Reuters, an Israeli official said the existing security arrangements at Dubai International Airport for three airlines, El Al, Israir and Arkia, were due to expire on Tuesday. This leaves them with just 48 hours to come to a resolution.