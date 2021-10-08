The relations between two countries are best gauged by the level of comfort with which they resolve conflicts, sustain growth and foster friendship. Israel and India are setting goals in these areas and going a step further to induce humor and fun. The exchange of tweets between Israel embassy in India and their ambassador on Thursday has left everyone in awe.

It all started with Israeli embassy in India picking girl change-maker from Delhi as the "Ambassador for a day" on the occasion of International Day of the Girl, which is celebrated on October 11. Samta from Delhi is all set to take over the embassy of Israel in India, an initiative that has garnered a lot of praise. Incidentally, the announcement of the same was made by Israel in India's official Twitter handle on Thursday - the same day Naor Gilon, the ambassador of Israel to India arrived in India.

Adding fun to the mix

Retweeting the news of Samta being chosen as the "ambassador for a day," Gilon jokingly said: "I have just arrived in India, didn't even have a chance to present my credentials to the president and already kicked out from my office." He also added: "Welcome Samta. We are looking forward to meeting you."

But the fun didn't end there. The embassy decided to join in the fun. In response to Gilon's tweet, Israel in India replied: Yes! That was our plan all along. The team of "Israel in India" is working very hard to keep you out of the office and make sure you explore the "Incredible India." (sic)

Taking this convo a step further, Gilon said "coup d'etat on my second week in office? That should most probably be considered as a new world record."

Gilon was named Israel's new ambassador to India in July. He was previously the Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands and has a remarkable 30 years of experience.

This hilarious exchange of tweets goes on to show the level of comfort the Isreal officials working in India towards furthering relations between the two countries have - even if it is for announcing a new initiative that empowers equality.