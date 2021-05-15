As tensions rise across the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza strip that houses offices of media outlets like Associated Press (AP), and Al Jazeera. The airstrike happened on Saturday, just a few hours after Israel asked everyone to evacuate the building. It is still unclear why the Israeli airforce targeted a building that housed media outlets and other offices.

Associated Press condemns attack

As there was no immediate explanation on why the building was targeted, Associated Press strongly condemned the airstrike. A statement issued by the AP revealed that there were so many journalists and freelancers in its office, and they had a narrow escape from the airstrike. According to a report published in AP, three deadly missiles hit the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust.

"This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time," said AP in a statement.

The world will know less about events in Gaza

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said that he is shocked and horrified, and made it clear that the world will know less about events in Gaza because of the airstrike that happened today.

"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today. We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," said Pruitt.

The AP President also added that he is currently seeking information from the Israeli government to know more about the airstrike on the building that housed the media outlet's office.

According to the latest updates, the Israeli military has apparently claimed that the building contained assets of Hamas intelligence agencies. Reports also added that Hamas has been using media outlet offices as human shields. However, the military did not provide any evidence to substantiate its claims.

In the meantime, the American independent non-profit, non-governmental organization Committee to Protect Journalists has also demanded Israel to provide a justification for the airstrike.

"This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza," said Joel Simon, executive director of Committee to Protect Journalists.