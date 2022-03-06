Saudi Arabia's crowned prince Mohammed Bin Salman has once again been hailed for his progressive remarks, this time involving Israel. In a recent interview, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler said that Israel is a potential ally as he doesn't see the country as an enemy.

"For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved," the prince told US monthly magazine The Atlantic, according to remarks carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. "We don't look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together.

The prince also noted in his rare interview with foreign media that there are some issues that needs to be resolved. "But we have to solve some issues before we get to that," he added.

Saudi-Israel relations

Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic relations with Israel, but reports have indicated extensive behind-the-scenes diplomatic and intelligence cooperations between the two countries. On Israel's side, its officials have made it abundantly clear that it would like to see Saudi Arabia join the historic Abraham Accords, part of which are Bahrain and UAE.

But the Saudi has maintained its solid stand that any progress on those lines would be possible only after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ends.