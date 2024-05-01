Bollywood actor is basking in the success of Animal which was released in December 2023. The film shattered all box-office records and was dubbed one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

The actor is now gearing up for the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Mata Sita., the images were exclusively obtained by Zoom TV and later went viral across all social media platforms.

Ranbir Kapoor's outings over the weekend!

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor's images from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana were leaked on Saturday, the actor has been spotted in the city attending events.

On Saturday evening, the actor flew to Surat for the press conference at a jewellery store ( Kalyan Jewellers).

On Sunday he was spotted with his wife actor Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji for dinner.

And on Monday, the actor attended the Indian Premier League's football match with Alia in Mumbai.

During all his outings, netizens couldn't stop gushing over his flawless and youthful skin. He radiated charm in every picture and video that was shared on social media.

In a video shared by the popular paparazzo handles, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black kurta and pyjama.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from praising the actor and said that he is ageing backwards and how!

Fans call Ranbir Kapoor old as his no-make-up look pictures surface on Reddit

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ramayana. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will be seen along with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.