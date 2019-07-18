Director Puri Jagannadh's Telugu movie iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh and Satyadev Kancharana has garnered positive review and rating from the audience.

iSmart Shankar is an action film and director Puri Jagannadh has written the script and dialogues for the movie and also co-produced it with Charmme Kaur under the banner Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies. The movie has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.21 hours.

iSmart Shankar story: Shankar (Ram) is a local rowdy, who does small settlements. He has a score to settle with the people, who wronged him. He escapes from jail and the cops are after him. But the real problem starts when a chip is inserted into his brain, affecting his memories. How he outsmarts those conspiring against him forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: iSmart Shankar deals with a routine subject and Puri Jagannadh spices it up with some commercial elements. The first half has no brain splattering concept, but the director makes mass audience go berserk over massy dialogues and songs. The second half is engaging and the climax sequence is extraordinary, say the audience.

Performances: Ram Pothineni has delivered a brilliant performance and his action, dance and dialogue diction are the hightlights of iSmart Shankar. Nabha Natesh is a phenomenal revelation and she has given her best acting. Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyadev Kancharana and others have also done justice to their roles and they are among the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: iSmart Shankar has brilliant production values and Mani Sharma's background score is the biggest highlight on the technical front. Raj Thota's amazing cinematography, songs, dialogues, costume designs, action and dance choreography are the other attractions, add the audience.

iSmart Shankar movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response:

Bharat‏ @movi3Lov3R

#iSmartShankar as a @purijagan fan liked the movie.2nd half lo aa cute sentiment lu ma puri fans ki yekkaledhu.. TitleSong n DimagKaraab ayithe matale.. music+@ramsayz dance kummesay. limax lo aa lastfight its soo weird n loved it.. #ManiSharma BGM+Ram intensity just wow. 3.25/5

Akhil Tarak‏ @AkhilTarak99

#iSmartShankar Content wise average anipinchochu But sure shot Hittu Bomma ! Manisharma BGM Ram Puri ki Hit confirm

urstrulyrk‏ @KumarRavindr6

#iSmartShankar Just watched #iSmartShankar @purijagan Anna you are damn Back Anna superr movie Blockbuster @ramsayz u nailed the role . @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh your glamour made mvie to peak level .Last Mani sharma sir . Congratulations from all Mahesh Babu Fans.

Kedari Sai ManiKanta‏ @Iam_KedariSai1

#iSmartShankar 1st Half Kew Comedy Baga Workout Aindi Fights Title Track Ki Dance Eye Feast Ram-Nabha Comedy Sathya Bro Dailogues #ManiSharma Sir Bgm

VamsiShekar‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

First Half Report: #iSmartShankar @ramsayz delivers a high energy performance. The plot is engaging while the interval bang is spot on Ram showcases eccentric dance skills and is apt as "ISmart Shankar" @purijagan redefines mass with his dialogues Whistles st half

.‏ @urstruly1236

#iSmartShankar is a good movie with good first half and second half climax fight is super with excellent bgm @purijagan is back after long time

THE ORIGINAL™‏ @JhonnyNBK

Done with first half A Complete Mass Entertainer Puri screenplay is Ram is next level #Blockbusterloading #iSmartShankar Sensational Second Half!!! #BlockBuster from Puri !!! Especially the second half #iSmartShankar Mani Sharma BGM is still haunting me Puri has come up with a very good storyline and sensational screenplay! Ram's energy, dialougues Dance and everythong is treat to watch on screen! Puri is backkk with a Bang! Completely enjoyed! #iSmartShankar

Black mole‏ @nallamole

#iSmartShankar Asalu last 10 mins fight oka trance loki tiskeltadu Puri. @ramsayz character as Ustaad iSmart Shankar will be forever remembered. Entha mandi heroes ki break ichhav anna nuvu mb, rc, pb, pk! Ram career biggest hit idi.#PuriJaganIsBack

Ismart Cva‏ @SHIVAPURI12

#ManiSharma gaaru deffinatelly your the biggest asset of the #iSmartShankar .... Your contribution as BGM is never and irreplaceable.... meeru THRUMU sirr... Bosss @purijagan añnnna and #ManiSharma gaaru Back with solid Blasting stuff #iSmartShankarDay Ustaad

Kuladeep‏ @DeepuTweetzz

#iSmartShankar showcases @NabhaNatesh best acting stint by far! She is a phenomenal revelation! Her timing in her comedic appearance is a delight to watch,she effortlessly evokes humor. In fairness, she deserves to be well-acclaimed for this performance.

Movies Box Office‏ @MovieBoxoffice5

First Half Report: #iSmartShankar @ramsayz , his whole transformation and the plot involving @ActorSatyaDev (with a twist in the tale) are what holds the interest. .@ramsayz is too good performance. 2 Songs Good Overal First Half Ok #iSmartShankar Final Report My Review 3/5.. Ram Best Performance Especially that climax sequence re-recording Manisarma Sir Bgm & Songs Routine Story Mass Scenes & Action Puri Sir Screenplay poor Comercial Hit #iSmartShankar @ramsayz @purijagan

Mirchi9‏ @Mirchi9

First Half Report: #iSmartShankar @ramsayz , his whole transformation and the plot involving @ActorSatyaDev (with a twist in the tale) are what holds the interest. Final Report #iSmartShankar The second half takes a very routine and predictable turn as feared. #iSmartShankar could have been so much more with the fresh backdrop and core plot. It turns out to be an ordinary and formulaic commercial fare, in the end. Review soon @Mirchi9

TeluguBulletin‏ @TeluguBulletin