Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar remained undeterred by Vijay Devarakonda's Dear Comrade, as it made crossed Rs 50 crore gross mark in 15 days.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial opened to superb response and collected Rs 46.10 crore at the worldwide box office in the eight-day-extended first week. The movie earned Rs 29.10 crore for its distributors, who shelled Rs 20 crore on its global theatrical rights.

In its second week, iSmart Shankar faced a roadblock in the form of Dear Comrade, which was the most talked-about film for various reason. After seeing the hype surrounding it, trade analysts predicted that iSmart Shankar's collection would be halted by the Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

iSmart Shankar did witness a steep decline in its collection on the day Dear Comrade hit the screens, but the movie showed decent growth over the weekend after the new release received mixed responses. In fact, the Ram Pothineni starrer fared better than Vijay Deverakonda's film on the weekdays.

According to reports, iSmart Shankar has collected approximately Rs 7.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second week, taking its 15-day total collections to Rs 53.40 crore. The movie has earned Rs 33.70 crore for its global distributors.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of iSmart Shankar. These numbers are based on various sources and may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in INR crore.