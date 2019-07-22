Director Puri Jagannadh's iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni has made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and attained the hit status in just four days.

It was a do or die situation for Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni, who have suffered a setback with back-to-back flops in recent years. The two left no stone unturned to make their first combo film iSmart Shankar a big hit at the box office. Its promos grabbed eyeballs and helped the film to make it big in its pre-release business, huge screen count and good advance booking.

Released in the theatres on July 18, the Ram Pothineni starrer started with a bang in the morning shows and the positive talk boosted its business in the later shows on its opening day. iSmart Shankar collected Rs 12.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned a share of Rs 8.30 crore for its distributors.

The Puri Jagannadh-directed action film clashed with Mr KK and Aame on the following days, but a strong word of mouth helped it remain rock-steady at the ticket counters. iSmart Shankar has collected Rs 36.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend.

iSmart Shankar has earned Rs 23.60 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 20 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie has not only recovered 100 per cent of their investments in the first weekend, but also fetched 15 per cent of profit share to them. The distributors have received Rs 3 crore from the film as profit in four days.

Here are the area-wise earnings and distribution rights' prices of iSmart Shankar. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual figures released by the makers or distributors. All the figures are in rupees and crore.