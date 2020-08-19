India winger Jackichand Singh has put pen to paper for Jamshedpur FC ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. The Indian winger has signed a three-year deal which will see him don the club's colours till 2023.

Jackichand is the top-rated Indian winger who scored five goals and three assists having clocked more than 1300 minutes of playing time en route to the ISL playoffs.

Jackichand on signing with Jamshedpur FC

Upon signing the dotted line, Jacki said, "Playing for Jamshedpur FC is a fantastic opportunity for me. Jamshedpur is one club in India that has everything a player needs, and the entire country knows how passionate and vocal the people of Jharkhand are for football."

"I am convinced with the philosophy and the path Jamshedpur FC are following and hope to contribute with my heart and soul to help the club achieve much-deserved success. Of course, I look forward to achieving this under the robust leadership of Owen Coyle," he added.

The 28-year-old winger has had consistent performance over the past three seasons. He is known for his quick pace and ball control as he takes on defenders while being a constant threat in front of goal with his quality finishing.

"Mesmerising – one word to perfectly describe Jacki. He is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many teams in the ISL. Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives, and I'm delighted he's joining. He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team," Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said.