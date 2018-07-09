Iain Edward Hume, better known as Ian Hume or 'Humettan' among Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC has confirmed his exit from the Kochi-based outfit ahead of the 2018-19 season. The 34-year-old Canadian striker is one of the best overseas forwards to grace ISL in all four seasons so far. He was part of Kerala Blasters in the initial season followed two seasons at ATK before returning to Kerala Blasters in 2017.

The former Leicester City forward, in a social media post, reaffirmed his desire to play for the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned outfit, the club seems to have a different plan for the upcoming season.

"Unfortunately won't be returning to Kerala Blasters for ISL 5. Although it was always my (and I thought the clubs as well) aim to return and put a few things right when I'm back from my injury, that has somehow changed & the club have decided they wanted to go down a different route," Hume posted on Instagram on Sunday.

On his return to Kerala Blasters in 2017, the club expected a resurgence. Though he has netted 5 times in 12 matches in his second stint it wasn't enough for the Blasters to reach semi-finals. In addition, Hume suffered an injury during the match against FC Pune City in February leaving the attack of Tuskers in the lurch.

Indian Super league's all-time top scorer is yet to announce his next plan. Hume has confirmed that he hadn't agreed to join another team and main aim right now is to be 100 percent fit and ready to hit the ground running, the Instagram post added.

Kerala Blasters FC and its different route

David James the club's long-term manager, seems to be building a relatively young squad for the upcoming ISL season. The only prominent players over 30 years in the Kerala Blasters' new portfolio are defenders Anas Edathodika and Cyril Kali.

Kerala Blasters is the busiest club right now when it comes to player signing. The Tuskers' roster for 2018-19 ISL season includes goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh and Naveen Kumar, defenders Abdul Hakku and Nemanja Lakic Pesic, midfielders Seiminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary and Kizito Keziron, and strikers Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik.