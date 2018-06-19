Kerala Blasters FC has signed local star Abdul Hakku Nediyodath from NorthEast United FC ahead of the fifth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 23-year-old defender from Malappuram district of Kerala appeared four times for the NorthEast United in the ISL 4 and won the emerging player award in his debut match against Jamshedpur FC.

Abdul Hakku will be teaming up Kerala Blasters FC captain Sandesh Jhingan and Lalruatthara in the Kochi based club's defence. Kochi Blasters also signed Anas Edathodika from Jamshedpur FC for the upcoming Indian Super League campaign earlier this month. Anas is an integral part of Indian football team's defence and his combination with Hakku, Jhingan and Lalruatthara is expected to make a solid defence for the Kerala Blasters.

Six feet tall Abdul Hakku spent five years in the Sports Academy Tirur (SAT) before signing with I-league DSK Shivajians in 2015. The defender spends the following season at Fateh Hyderabad. Hakku made ISL debut after Northeast United FC picked him in 2017–18 ISL players draft as their 12th pick.

This is the second players Kerala Blasters are signing from the Highlanders, first being Holicharan Narzary. The 24-year old Assamese forward has 19 caps for India and has scored for the Blue Tigers at once.

Kerala Blasters FC has also secured the services of young goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem for the upcoming ISL season. Dheeraj who was one of the top performers for the India U-17s at the FIFA U-17 World Cup had a trial stint at Scottish club Motherwell FC and trained with English Premier Club Bournemouth before putting pen to paper with Kerala Blasters.

Even though Kerala Blaster reached finals of the ISL twice in 2014 and 2016, the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned club is yet to lift the trophy. They finished the ISL 4 at sixth place. New signings of Kerala Blasters indicates they are setting up relatively a young team under the head coach David James for the ISL season 5.