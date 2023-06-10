In a big success, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police busted the Islamic State module by arresting four persons including three Kashmiri youth and one woman from two different locations in the state.

Three Kashmiri youth were arrested from Porbandar and a woman was nabbed from the Sayedpura area of Suraj city.

Sharing details, a senior police officer of Gujarat Police said that Gujarat ATS has busted an Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) module and arrested three men and a woman, in operations carried out in Porbandar and Surat.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three men from Porbandar and a woman from Surat city and seized from them "incriminating" materials that showed their association with the banned terrorist organization, a news agency reported while quoting the Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay.

Arrested Kashmiri youth have been identified as Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shol, and Mohammad Hajim Shah, all residents of Srinagar.

Arrested youth were radicalized by Abu Hamza

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested youth revealed that they were trained and radicalized by a handler identified as Abu Hamza.

They also told the ATS that two more persons, identified as Zuber Ahmed Munshi from Srinagar and Sumerabanu Hanif Malek of Surat, were also members of the ISKP module and associated with them.

On the basis of this information, Gujarat ATS and Surat Crime Branch teams raided Sumerabanu's house in Surat and in the presence of independent witnesses conducted a search in which ISKP's various radical publications such as Voice of Khorasan etc were recovered. When questioned in detail, Sumerabanu revealed that she was in contact with the handler and also with Kashmiri person Zubair Ahmed Munshi. The material in which she pledged loyalty to the ISKP leader was also found in her house.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the four under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and efforts are on to nab a wanted accused in this connection.

ISKP is an international terror outfit.

The ISKP is a transnational Salafi-Jihadist organization and an UN-designated terrorist outfit.

Police said that the three men were planning to use a fishing boat from Porbandar to cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and reach Afghanistan via Iran and join ISKP.

According to the police, several Jihadi literature were recovered from three Kashmiri youths during the raid. They also recovered some banner flags of ISKP, videos, and audio clips of Kashmiri youth giving speeches to "Ameer ul Momineen" (Commander of the Faithful and Leader) from their mobile phones.

Before the police arrested the accused, they were working as labourers in Porbandar. According to the police, they were supposed to work as captains and GPS coordinators on fishing boats. Along with this, the police have also recovered some weapons from them.