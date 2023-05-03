It's indeed a great honour for Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor as she is the only Indian celeb who has been invited to King Charles' Coronation Concert. The coronation will be taking place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the coronation will witness several elite and Royal members from their respective fields of work.

Some of the most likely guests of honour as reported are Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and many more. This is indeed a proud moment for the actress, however, as we know social media is a space that has mixed reactions to everything. The fashionista was mercilessly trolled and became a butt of memes the minute it was confirmed that she will be invited to King Charles' Coronation.

Here's what Sonam will be doing

According to a BBC report, Sonam will be performing a spoken word at the royal event. Announcing the news, she took to the internet and wrote, "I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty's love for music and art. It's a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir's music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

Sonam Kapoor's piece will serve as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performance by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside Steve Winwood, who will perform a modern version of his iconic song "Higher Love" accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Ahead of Their Majesties’ Coronation this week, The King and The Queen Consort have met members of both Houses of Parliament, including the Speakers, senior leaders and those with shared interests, at the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/p7fhKJBltj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2023

Social media is unhappy with Sonam Kapoor's invitation to deliver a performance at King Charles' coronation concert.

One of the users quipped, "What did King Charles do to deserve this.." Another mentioned, "I think Sonam should be paying Charles for watching her performance."

Another one mentioned, "As a trained Kathak dancer, @sonamakapoor's performance is abysmal & England should've asked someone who is a prolific dancer to perform at the coronation. This is why nepotism is impugned. King Charles & #SonamKapoor are perpetual "nepo babies" who have very little to offer."

The next one shared, "After watching Sonam Kapoor perform, pretty sure King Charles will wish his ancestors hadn't colonised India. Fair punishment, I say."

Sonam Kapoor will be performing at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles. Seems recession has hit the UK big time.?? — Khushi??Mai bhi Modi (@love_liv_laf) May 1, 2023

A user wrote, "Ussey Achcha Ranu Mondal ko invite kar leta..." (It would have been better if Ranu Mondal was invited instead).

King Charles after seeing Sonam Kapoor performing pic.twitter.com/gDJSCrPxCF — Vishal Deshmukh (@kaafiAverage) May 1, 2023

The fourth one averred, "Why? Isko india me koi nahi bulata."

Not King Charles and Sonam Kapoor bonding over how nepotism doesn't play any role in what they are today https://t.co/tlwrbeLKTw — dwight scott (@Slaayytherin) April 30, 2023

With two-three days left for King Charles III's coronation, here's all you need to know about the date, time, venue and Royal guest list.

On 6 May the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in London.

A first glimpse before Coronation day… — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2023

What is a Coronation?

A Coronation is both the symbolic religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch's head. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers. However, it is not actually necessary for the monarch to be crowned to become King. Charles is already the King of England even before the Coronation.

By tradition, ceremonial chairs and thrones are used for the different stages of the Coronation.



In the interest of sustainability, Their Majesties have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection made for previous Coronations. Click to read more. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 1, 2023

As per a report on BBC, invitations have been sent to about 2,000 people.

Members of the Royal Family

As with many events, the family often comes first, and many members of King Charles and Camilla's family are due to attend.

Prince William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending, as will two of the King's siblings, Anne, Princess Royal and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

After much speculation, Prince Harry confirmed he would attend, but his wife Meghan would not. The coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of the couple's son, Prince Archie.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be there. It comes after King Charles's state visit to France was postponed in March due to protests, but a source told the Times Mr Macron would attend to show his "friendship, respect and esteem" for the UK.

When and where will the coronation be broadcast?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio.

It will also be available via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and here on the BBC News website.

On Saturday, King Charles III will become the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, with The Queen Consort crowned beside him.@WAbbey has been the setting for every Coronation since 1066, with William the Conqueror being the first monarch to be crowned there. pic.twitter.com/4daqSOVYM7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 3, 2023

The ceremony will start at 11 AM (3:30 PM in India). The King's procession is expected to arrive at the ensure shortly before the ceremony.