Chinmay Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, is set to appear before a Chittagong court on Thursday, for a bail hearing in a sedition case.

Arrested on November 25 from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Das has remained in jail amid growing calls for justice.

The bail petition, supported by 20 advocates from Dhaka and Chittagong, highlights allegations of a false and fabricated case. Advocates argue that Das, suffering from health issues such as diabetes and respiratory problems, is being unjustly detained. His primary lawyer, Ravindra Ghosh, was previously barred from filing an anticipatory bail petition.

ISKCON Kolkata has expressed hope for a fair outcome, with its spokesperson, Radharamn Das, reiterating support for Chinmay Krishna Das and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. The organisation has been conducting prayers for their safety and justice.

Earlier on December 11, a Bangladesh court rejected Das's initial bail plea, citing procedural lapses. Reports indicate that the absence of a valid power of attorney and lawyer representation led to the rejection.

The case took another turn when Subhashish Sharma, one of Das' lawyers, missed a December 3 hearing due to security concerns.

Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan stated that the absence of proper documentation and legal representation hindered earlier proceedings. Meanwhile, India has called for a fair and transparent trial, emphasising the need to respect the legal rights of all involved.

Advocates and supporters are hopeful that the court will consider the monk's deteriorating health and the procedural irregularities that have plagued the case so far.

(With inputs from IANS)