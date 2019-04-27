"SHIGHROI ASCHHE [coming soon]" - these were the only two words in a Bengali poster released by a pro-Islamic State (IS) Telegram channel. In the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 21), another terror attack has been planned possibly by pro-Islamic groups in West Bengal or Bangladesh.

An investigation is underway, as per sources in the intelligence agency. According to a Times of India report, the poster, released on Thursday night, read "Shighroi Aschhe [coming soon], Inshallah...". The poster is being hugely circulated and also has the logo of a group named Al-Mursalat.

The investigation into the existence and circulation of the Bengali poster is being taken seriously after the bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 350 people and injured 500 others. Earlier, the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) came under scanner for possibly carrying out Sunday's serial bombings on Easter. The NTJ had close links with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India unit. Sri Lankan state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene had earlier said the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India (JMI), a unit of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB, may have had a role in Sunday's bombings.

However, there is very little information on JMI's activities in India. But, there have been several reports that indicate its presence in India. In February, two members of the JMB were arrested from West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

How the Sri Lanka terror attacks unfolded

Nine people are suspected of carrying out the attacks in Sri Lanka. President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena confirmed that the alleged ringleader, Zahran Hashim, died in the attack at the Shangri-La hotel in the capital, Colombo.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks. IS released video footage showing the Sri Lankan suicide bombers swearing allegiance to the self-proclaimed caliphate leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before the Easter Sunday massacre.

The viral video that has been doing rounds on the internet showed jihadists standing in a circle, holding hands and pledging their loyalty to the terror group leader whose whereabouts have been unknown for some time. Among the eight people, one jihadist kept his face uncovered, while the other seven were seen wearing black-and-white checkered scarves.

Multiple bombs ripped through several cities in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing over 350 people. Three churches and three luxury hotels were targeted in the deadly attack. Around 11 Indians have been officially confirmed dead in the deadliest violence in the country.