A week after the most notorious of all terror outfits - the ISIS - claimed responsibility for the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed over 350 people, the Islamic State released a propaganda video featuring ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for the first time in five years. Baghdadi was last seen in 2014 in the Grand Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul, Iraq.

Sitting cross-legged, Baghdadi speaks for about 40 seconds with an assault rifle leaning against the wall behind him. Baghdadi addressed a wide range of topics. Translating what the IS chief said, experts said that that Baghdadi praised the Sri Lankan bombings. He spoke about the long battle of Islam and its people. "The battle of Baghouz is over. But it did show the savagery, brutality and ill intentions of the Christians towards the Muslim community," Baghdadi says. The terror outfit had carried out 92 operations in around eight countries in revenge for their losses, claimed Baghdadi.

As suspected, reporting about Baghdadi that he was slim & ailing (recurrent in captured commanders’ testimonies, who claimed to have met him) were inaccurate pic.twitter.com/jSRa4LqNxl — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) April 29, 2019

In the video, the IS chief paid tribute to fighters who died in the Baghouz area, saying they included nationals from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, France, Australia, Chechnya and Egypt.

The chief of the now-defunct IS caliphate seems to have survived the US-led air strike of 2015 and have fully recovered from his injuries. Baghdadi is seen addressing a few people whose faces have been blurred. The video, released by Islamic State media wing al-Furqan on Monday (April 29), offers no indication of where and when it was being shot.

With a $25 million US bounty on his head, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the world's most wanted man. Despite a number of claims about his death in the past few years, Baghdadi's latest video demonstrates the fact that he is still alive but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

NOTE: International Business Times could not verify the authenticity of the video.