Vienna terror attack shook the world, drew strong condemnation against the cowardly and unproved shooting in the central city, which killed 4 people and injured more than 20. In a matter of just nine minutes, the darkness of terror loomed over Austria's capital. Two men and two women were killed in the shooting, and as many as 22 people were injured, which includes a police officer who tried to get in the way of the shooter.

Now, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terror attack and went as far as to release a propaganda statement, where the group is hailing the death and injury of 30 "crusaders" at the hands of a "soldier of the caliphate."

The terror attack took place in Vienna's busy area, bustling with people enjoying their last night before the restaurants and bars were shut for a monthlong coronavirus lockdown starting that night.

Gunman pledged allegiance to ISIS

Gunman Kujtim Fejzulai, who was shot dead by the police during Monday's shooting, had pledged allegiance to ISIS in an Instagram post hours before the rampage. In the video shared by ISIS, the attacker is seen in an explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete swearing loyalty to IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi in Arabic.

Islamic State has now released video pledge of Abu Dujana al-Albani, who carried out the Vienna terror attack. #Austria https://t.co/Majk7CKRZ7 pic.twitter.com/XKQntAEO4C — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 3, 2020

The 20-year-old gunman had a record. He was jailed last year for trying to join the terrorist group in Syria, but was freed in December. He even undertook a de-radicalization programme to conceal his true intent from authorities.