As visuals from the horrific terrorist attack emerged from Austria's capital Vienna which killed five so far, Mumbaikars and other netizens couldn't help but recall the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai attack.

In 2008, Taj Hotel became the victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the deadliest attack which killed 166 people, leaving 300 injured. During the attack, the 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist also targeted the Nariman House.

'Mumbai attacks all over again': Mumbaikars recall 26/11

A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Similar to the terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The netizens drew similarities between the Mumbai terror attack and the Vienna attacks and dissucssed that in both scenarios the terrorist was seen running fearlessly and firing ruthlessly.

Netizens commented on the visuals that went viral. One said, "This is horrifying. Yes indeed #MumbaiAttacks all over again."

"Vienna attacks remind of Mumbai attacks, where terrorists were running in the city! This MUST stop in the world. One should look for the root cause of such attacks." "This reminds me of 26/11... Blood boils by looking at this." "Vienna attacks are so similar to the Mumbai attacks. Innocent people killed on the roads."

The Vienna attack

So far at least five people were killed – including an assailant – and 15 others were injured after multiple gunmen opened fire across central Vienna. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate the suspect who was killed had links with the Islamic State.

According to media reports, the police have piled up a terrorist whose body has been found tied to the bomb. The police team is on the spot to defuse the bomb tied on the terrorist's body. A policeman is also among those killed. The news is also that some people have been taken hostage by the terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his condolences over the terror attacks in Vienna and said he was "shocked and saddened" by the attacks in Austria's capital city. He also said India was with Austria "in this tragic time."

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria in this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

