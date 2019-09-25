Pakistani-origin drones carrying at least 80 kg of weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles and grenades, were dropped in Tarn Taran district of Amritsar in Punjab between September 9 and 16.

Confirming the development, Punjab Police officials said that the drones, which came from Pakistan, carried out around eight sorties in 10 days to drop weapons and satellite phones on the Indian soil. To evade detection, these flying machines with high-end technology and GPS flew fast and low.

Investigations have revealed that the weapons dropped by the Chinese drones were for terrorists to carry out 26/11-like attacks in religious places in Punjab and its surrounding states. English daily, Hindustan Times reported that the payloads were sent by Pakistan-based Khalistani terror groups.

However, the Punjab Police revealed that the plan was also supported by Pakistan's ISI. This was revealed when the Punjab police on Sunday (September 22) busted a terror module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

The arrested terrorists -- Balwant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh -- had made an attempt to burn the drone but were not successful. The police operation started after the drones were recovered.

Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to handle the drone problem at the earliest. "Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest," tweeted the Punjab CM.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

Punjab police busts Khalistani terror module

Previously, International Business Times, India has reported that on Sunday, the Punjab police busted a terror module of the KZF, which conspired to unleash a series of terrorist attacks in Punjab and other adjoining states. Four people were arrested and a huge cache of arms, consisting of five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades, was seized by the police. This module was backed by the Pakistan-based chief of the KZF, Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, and his Germany-based associate, Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga.