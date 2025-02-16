Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are one of the cutest couples of the industry. It was in November 2017 that the duo got married and welcomed their first child in July 2023. And it seems, the couple is headed to be parents once again. It was in her Valentine's Day post that the young actress hinted at her second pregnancy.

The hint

Ishita took to social media to share several pictures with husband Vatsal Seth on the occasion of V-day 2025. However, more than their picture, it was the caption that grabbed everyone's attention. "9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek Valentine post toh banta hai @vatsalsheth," Ishita wrote tagging Vatsal.

And with this, it seems the cat is out of the bag! Fans and followers of the couple were quick to read between the lines and congratulated the couple. Ishita is best known for her work in Drishyam. Post the birth of their son, Vayu, Ishita took a maternity break. It took her a long time to come back to the set and she called it one of the toughest decisions.

On getting back to work

"The decision to get back to work was very tough. I thought I would come back after six months, but when the time came to say yes to any project, I felt reluctant. But, my parents, in-laws and husband all said, 'We are here to take care of Vayu.' Vatsal and I both plan our schedules according to him," she had said in an interview.

"Every working woman goes through that guilt. That first day when you have to leave your child and go to work will always be hard, be it six months or two years. A mother will always have that separation anxiety; I had it too, but I made it," she further told HT.